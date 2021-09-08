Nursing home residents evacuated during Ida held in former pest control warehouse
01:41
Share this -
copied
After nearly 850 seniors were evacuated from Louisiana nursing homes to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida, seven people have died. Records show the previous tenant of that warehouse was a pest control company that had registered with the EPA for possessing a certain amount of toxic substances. The nursing homes’ licenses were revoked, and the owner declined NBC News’ request for an interview.Sept. 8, 2021