IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Nursing home residents evacuated during Ida held in former pest control warehouse

01:41

After nearly 850 seniors were evacuated from Louisiana nursing homes to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida, seven people have died. Records show the previous tenant of that warehouse was a pest control company that had registered with the EPA for possessing a certain amount of toxic substances. The nursing homes’ licenses were revoked, and the owner declined NBC News’ request for an interview.Sept. 8, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All