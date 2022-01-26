Pfizer testing omicron-specific Covid vaccine

Pfizer announced it started a clinical trial testing an omicron-specific formula of its Covid-19 vaccine. With the vaccinated and boosted already highly protected against hospitalization, the FDA would have to consider if the formula is even needed.Jan. 26, 2022
