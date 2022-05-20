IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Potential monkeypox case under investigation in New York City

01:43

This comes after the U.S.’s first case of the year was confirmed Wednesday in Massachusetts by a man who recently traveled to Canada. Though rare and typically found in Central and Western Africa, researchers say it is spreading to more Western countries.May 20, 2022

