IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial
March 8, 202401:40

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world

    01:34

  • Black pastors demand Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    02:29

  • Study suggests Maine mass shooter had brain damage

    01:55

  • Inside mission to air drop desperately needed aid into Gaza

    01:46

  • Opening statements as father of Michigan school mass shooter goes on trial

    01:48

  • 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    01:57

  • Why the economy frustrates swing state voters in one county

    02:23

  • Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico

    01:29

  • Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump

    02:44

  • Pharmacies overwhelmed by massive cyberattack

    01:41

  • Alabama legislature passes bill to protect IVF providers

    01:58

  • TSA rolls out automated airport security checkpoint

    01:37

  • New York governor deploys National Guard to protect subway riders

    02:33

  • 5 killed as small plane makes crash landing in Tennessee

    01:38

  • Millions vote on biggest day of the primary season

    02:37

  • Small towns and rural areas warn about election infrastructure

    02:36

  • New cap proposed on credit card late fees

    02:09

Nightly News

Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

01:40

Novo Nordisk reported promising results in a new weight loss drug in pill form. The company said after 12 weeks, the drug helped people lose more than 13 percent of their weight. The experimental medication is one of several being developed by drug companies. NBC News' Vicky Nguyen reports.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world

    01:34

  • Black pastors demand Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    02:29

  • Study suggests Maine mass shooter had brain damage

    01:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All