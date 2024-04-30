IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting
April 30, 202401:12
  • Now Playing

    Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

    02:05

  • Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos

    01:39

  • Cat survives unintended 600-mile journey, living up to its 9 lives

    01:29

  • 3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

    02:19

  • Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

    02:37

  • Bodycam shows Rochester district attorney refuse to comply during traffic stop

    01:51

  • New York police identify 'Midtown Jane Doe' decades after her death

    03:22

  • Rochester district attorney's viral traffic stop spurs calls for her resignation

    01:30

  • ‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

    03:50

  • Witness describes hearing shots break out at Florida party

    01:56

  • Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years, eyeing the 2024 Olympics

    01:20

  • More college campus protest arrests over war in Gaza, tensions spill over at UCLA

    02:11

  • How a high school pep band played the University of Denver’s men’s hockey team to an NCAA victory

    02:29

  • California town facing bear ‘invasion’

    02:33

  • NFL gives players option to wear guardian caps during games

    01:43

  • Biden slams Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump swiftly reacts

    02:07

  • At least 4 confirmed casualties as tornadoes decimate areas throughout the weekend

    03:18

  • Watch Colin Jost roast the room at 2024 White House Correspondents’ dinner

    23:22

  • Watch Biden's full remarks at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ dinner 

    09:49

NBC News Channel

Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting

01:12

Authorities say Officer Joshua Eyer of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department died of his wounds after being injured. Three other law enforcement officers, including a U.S. marshal, were killed while serving a warrant on a home in Charlotte.April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

    02:05

  • Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos

    01:39

  • Cat survives unintended 600-mile journey, living up to its 9 lives

    01:29

  • 3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

    02:19

  • Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

    02:37
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All