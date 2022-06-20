Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive

Russian President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons that Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh – two American veterans captured in Ukraine – are “soldiers of fortune” who were “involved in illegal activities on the territory of Ukraine.” He calls for them to be “held responsible.” Pressed about detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, Peskov says he “strongly disagrees” that she is a hostage.June 20, 2022