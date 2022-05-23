Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

Russia is gaining ground in a slow, destructive assault on the Donbas region in Ukraine’s far east. Russia controls areas on three sides of the Donbas coal-mining heartland and is closing in on territory held by Ukraine. At the center is Kramatorsk, where the main hospital is receiving the wounded. Russia’s first convicted war criminal, who was a soldier, was handed a life sentence for killing a 62-year-old unarmed citizen.May 23, 2022