IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Scramble for abortions in Florida on eve of restrictive new law
April 30, 202401:53

  • In major shift, Biden Administration to change marijuana classification

    01:45

  • In interview, former President Trump lays out agenda for a possible second term

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Scramble for abortions in Florida on eve of restrictive new law

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    New phase in Russia's misinformation campaign against U.S., sources say

    01:28

  • Four officers killed in North Carolina shooting identified

    01:29

  • Columbia threatens to expel students who took over building

    03:01

  • Trump fined $9,000 for violating judge's gag order

    01:46

  • At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

    02:05

  • Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos

    01:39

  • Cat survives unintended 600-mile journey, living up to its 9 lives

    01:29

  • U.S. leads urgent diplomatic push for hostage deal

    02:01

  • Three members of a U.S. marshals task force shot and killed near Charlotte, N.C., officials say

    01:53

  • Pro-Palestinian protests and arrests grow on campuses nationwide

    02:24

  • Exclusive: Biden Administration orders car braking upgrades to reduce pedestrian deaths

    01:57

  • Study finds it's cheaper to rent than buy

    01:39

  • Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years, eyeing the 2024 Olympics

    01:20

  • More college campus protest arrests over war in Gaza, tensions spill over at UCLA

    02:11

  • How a high school pep band played the University of Denver’s men’s hockey team to an NCAA victory

    02:29

  • California town facing bear ‘invasion’

    02:33

Nightly News

Scramble for abortions in Florida on eve of restrictive new law

01:53

The new abortion law in Florida takes effect on Wednesday and would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Abortion clinics were seeing many more patients seeking care before the new law takes effect. Many patients were from states where strict abortion laws are already in effect. NBC News' Marissa Parra reports.April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • In major shift, Biden Administration to change marijuana classification

    01:45

  • In interview, former President Trump lays out agenda for a possible second term

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Scramble for abortions in Florida on eve of restrictive new law

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    New phase in Russia's misinformation campaign against U.S., sources say

    01:28

  • Four officers killed in North Carolina shooting identified

    01:29

  • Columbia threatens to expel students who took over building

    03:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All