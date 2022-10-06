IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Soaring inflation, interest rates impacting holiday shopping

Nightly News

Soaring inflation, interest rates impacting holiday shopping

New signs that inflation is impacting the global shipping market, with U.S. companies citing a drop in ocean freight orders. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda brings us the latest on how a glut in retail inventory could mean good deals for shoppers this holiday season.Oct. 6, 2022

