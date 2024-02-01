IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Student achievement scores have gone up but remain below pre-pandemic levels

01:50

New data from Harvard and Stanford shows that, while elementary and middle school students have made some gains in math and reading since the pandemic, they remain significantly behind pre-pandemic levels of achievement. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports.Feb. 1, 2024

