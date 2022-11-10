Troops to Teachers: Military members bringing life lessons to students

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After more than two decades in the Navy, Jon Altmann decided to become a teacher and discovered a program called Troops to Teachers. The program supports men and women leaving the military to become teachers by providing money, counseling and job referrals. NBC News’ Courtney Kube shares his story.Nov. 10, 2022

