IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. calling on Kremlin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson reinstated after expulsion

    01:30

  • Juul agrees to $462 million settlement after being accused of targeting teens

    01:33

  • 911 audio released of Louisville bank shooting

    01:49

  • Biden visits Ireland, pays tribute to family history

    01:28

  • Iconic food storage brand Tupperware warns it could go out of business

    01:31

  • Toxic Indiana plant fire forces more than 1,500 residents to evacuate

    02:49

  • NBC News speaks to migrant teen working in dangerous slaughterhouse

    04:26

  • Big Pharma companies blast Texas judge’s ruling invalidating abortion pill approval

    01:56

  • U.S. investigating intelligence documents leak

    01:36

  • Tony Hawk helps Navajo Nation community build skatepark

    01:40

  • AI could revolutionize cancer detection, according to MIT, Mass General research

    02:54

  • Louisville police release bodycam footage of bank shooting

    03:23

  • Biden admin accelerating electric vehicle movement with new standards

    01:39

  • Majority of Americans impacted by gun violence, survey shows

    01:59

  • Nurse speaks out after being subject of anti-vaccine conspiracy theory

    04:00

  • Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher facing criminal charges

    01:37

  • Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones returns to statehouse after expulsion

    01:28

  • Dozens of intelligence documents about U.S. adversaries and allies leaked

    01:54

  • DOJ appeals Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling

    02:41

Nightly News

U.S. calling on Kremlin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

01:27

Negotiations are underway in the desperate push to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who was wrongfully detained in Russia. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on President Biden’s reaction to his imprisonment.April 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. calling on Kremlin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson reinstated after expulsion

    01:30

  • Juul agrees to $462 million settlement after being accused of targeting teens

    01:33

  • 911 audio released of Louisville bank shooting

    01:49

  • Biden visits Ireland, pays tribute to family history

    01:28

  • Iconic food storage brand Tupperware warns it could go out of business

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All