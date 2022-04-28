IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukrainian dance instructor's act of heroism

    01:35
Ukrainian dance instructor's act of heroism

01:35

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear dancing shoes. Nazar Shashkov, a ballroom dancing instructor in Mariupol, previously used his van to bring dancers to competitions. Over the past few weeks, he began using the vehicle to transport his students out of the besieged city. He has made multiple trips and rescued nearly 100 students and their families.April 28, 2022

    Ukrainian dance instructor's act of heroism

    01:35
