Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes02:00
The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment01:24
Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'01:39
Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence02:00
A new generation is embracing pinball01:47
- Now Playing
Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation01:40
- UP NEXT
A new rental community is the nation's first designed for car-free living02:04
Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports00:56
New York congressional district votes for George Santos' replacement in Congress01:45
House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after failure in first vote02:30
Teen builder inspires equality and creativity with nonprofit based on discarded Legos01:43
California lawmaker proposes crack down on driverless cars loophole03:04
Ukraine says delay in U.S. aid from Congress is impacting battlefield01:54
Powerful winter storm hits Northeast, bringing travel hazards and flight cancellations01:50
Inflation cools slower than expected, markets drop01:01
Trump backlash grows after controversial remarks about NATO02:32
'Antisemitic writings' found during search of Joel Osteen megachurch shooter's items03:12
Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza01:45
Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown03:25
Pickleball injuries soar as sport grows in popularity, new study says01:40
U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes02:00
The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment01:24
Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'01:39
Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence02:00
A new generation is embracing pinball01:47
- Now Playing
Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation01:40
Play All