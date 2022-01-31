IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

‘Earth Poetica’ installation turns environmental waste into art

03:46

Israeli artist Beverly Barkat joins News NOW to explain how her newest installation, “Earth Poetica,” examines our fragile relationship with nature ahead of its opening in Jerusalem next week, and how she hopes it impacts viewers.Jan. 31, 2022

