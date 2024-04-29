IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage
April 29, 202403:50
  • Now Playing

    ‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect in week three of Trump’s hush money trial

    03:21

  • Israeli officials express concern over potential ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and leaders

    01:51

  • Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

    06:04

  • NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56

  • Venice launches 5-euro tourist entry fee to curb overcrowding

    03:10

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk

    02:41

  • Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements

    03:31

  • Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term

    04:08

  • NBC News poll: RFK Jr. candidacy hurts Trump numbers more than Biden

    03:07

  • Climate change: the connection between land and sea

    04:20

  • Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band

    05:26

  • Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps

    04:07

  • New series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love

    05:22

  • Curtain Call: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ director speaks about new Alicia Keys Broadway show

    04:42

  • NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

    05:15

  • Middle East on edge after Israel launches strike inside Iran

    04:04

  • Senate Democrats expected to table or dismiss impeachment articles against Mayorkas

    01:23

  • Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault

    03:07

NBC News NOW

‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

03:50

NBC News’ Savannah Sellers talks with Joel Cauley, the Director of Church Partnerships for the non-profit organization Mercy Chef, about providing hot meals to tornado victims in the Sulphur, Okla. area.April 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    ‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect in week three of Trump’s hush money trial

    03:21

  • Israeli officials express concern over potential ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and leaders

    01:51

  • Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

    06:04

  • NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56

  • Venice launches 5-euro tourist entry fee to curb overcrowding

    03:10
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All