1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

The winter storm that swept across the country plunged Texas into abnormally low temperatures, affecting everyone from Texans to… bats. Over 1,600 bats were taken into an animal shelter and nursed back to health during the storm. We speak with the director of the Houston Humane Society about how they made the miraculous rescue.Dec. 30, 2022

