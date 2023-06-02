20-year hospital volunteer pays tribute to late son

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Cray volunteers at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia in honor of his late son Ian, who died at 9-years-old from cystic fibrosis complications. Cray and his wife "wanted to help the people that we could help, affect the outcomes that we could affect."June 2, 2023

