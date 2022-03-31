ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel
Advocates were pushing the FDA to approve an experimental ALS drug, but a recent advisory panel voted not to endorse it. NBC News' Joshua Johnson is joined by Mount Sinai neurologist Dr. Stephen Scelsa to discuss the FDA's findings. March 31, 2022
ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel
