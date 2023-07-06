IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Crypto exchange FTX bailed on Taylor Swift partnership

    03:03

  • Britney Spears says she was hit by security guard for NBA rookie

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    FDA grants first ever approval for Alzheimer’s drug meant to slow disease

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Russian military plane harassing U.S. drones

    02:39

  • DoorDash driver seen cursing at customer for 25% tip

    04:18

  • Federal judge restricts White House from contact with social media companies

    02:41

  • Several unidentified males fire into Texas crowd, authorities say

    02:08

  • 73 sworn in as new U.S citizens at July 4th ceremony in New Hampshire

    02:09

  • New immigration law in Florida creates panic among undocumented workers

    04:32

  • Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light controversy

    02:54

  • Travis Scott not indicted for Astroworld deaths by Texas grand jury

    02:11

  • Crisis pregnancy center accused of misdiagnosing woman's ectopic pregnancy

    05:48

  • U.S Coast Guard recovers presumed human remains from Titan debris

    03:20

  • Madonna recovering after 'serious bacterial infection'

    01:45

  • Ireland pays artists basic income stipend in new pilot program

    02:49

  • Hearing wraps up for suspect in Idaho student murders

    04:35

  • ‘It’s burning on the eyes,’ Chicago visitor says as smoke blankets Midwest

    02:24

  • Trump is ‘unfit’ to be president, Liz Cheney says

    04:28

  • Online influencers face backlash over brand trip with Shein

    02:58

  • Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan, and more invest in Alpine F1 team

    04:47

NBC News NOW

FDA grants first ever approval for Alzheimer’s drug meant to slow disease

02:57

The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, meant to slow development of the disease. Treatment costs $26,500 per year and is only approved for people in the early stages of Alzheimer's. July 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Crypto exchange FTX bailed on Taylor Swift partnership

    03:03

  • Britney Spears says she was hit by security guard for NBA rookie

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    FDA grants first ever approval for Alzheimer’s drug meant to slow disease

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Russian military plane harassing U.S. drones

    02:39

  • DoorDash driver seen cursing at customer for 25% tip

    04:18

  • Federal judge restricts White House from contact with social media companies

    02:41
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All