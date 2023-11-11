American Vets: Benefits, Race & Inequality

- Now Playing
American Vets: Benefits, Race & Inequality28:36
- UP NEXT
New veteran-led suicide prevention program takes new approach04:45
SAG-AFTRA national board approves deal with Hollywood studios03:57
World War II veterans return to Normandy nearly 80 years later01:28
Son of Hollywood executive arrested on suspicion of wife's murder01:26
Video shows moment Tampa man appears to crash car into two police officers02:29
123 migrants rescued from abandoned trailer in central Mexico02:35
Michigan's head football coach sidelined over alleged sign-stealing scheme03:18
Moody's changes U.S. credit rating outlook from stable to negative02:15
Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel02:59
Veterans are ‘stepping up’ in a new way and volunteering as election workers02:45
Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out08:42
What to watch for when Biden and Xi meet in California02:26
Kornacki on 2024 Senate map: ‘Not a stretch to say’ Republicans very likely to get West Virginia04:39
Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza04:17
Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu10:47
'X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X' tells the story of the civil rights icon06:13
Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza03:05
Countdown to a government shutdown begins with deadline one week away01:08
2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever03:37
- Now Playing
American Vets: Benefits, Race & Inequality28:36
- UP NEXT
New veteran-led suicide prevention program takes new approach04:45
SAG-AFTRA national board approves deal with Hollywood studios03:57
World War II veterans return to Normandy nearly 80 years later01:28
Son of Hollywood executive arrested on suspicion of wife's murder01:26
Video shows moment Tampa man appears to crash car into two police officers02:29
Play All