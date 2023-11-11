IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

American Vets: Benefits, Race & Inequality

28:36

For years, Black veterans have been denied disability benefits at higher rates than their white counterparts. NBC News and NBC stations around the country investigated the disparities in this special report. And the reporting is getting results.Nov. 11, 2023

