American 'whistleblower' files complaint against India shrimp processing plant
April 4, 202407:12
An American 'whistleblower', who managed a shrimp processing plant in India, filed a complaint against the factory with U.S. regulators. The complaint was over alleged labor abuse, and alleged the company was underpaying workers and selling shrimp tainted with antibiotics banned by the FDA. April 4, 2024

