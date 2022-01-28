Recent FBI figures show more than half of all religious bias crimes targeted Jews and according to the American Jewish Committee, nearly one in four American Jews say they have faced antisemitism over the past year. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Holly Huffnangle the U.S. director for combating antisemitism at the American Jewish Committee to discuss International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Jan. 28, 2022
Now Playing
Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.
08:44
UP NEXT
A look into music streaming platforms as Neil Young pulls music from Spotify
05:07
Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels
02:24
More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches
02:06
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida
02:28
Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945