Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.

Recent FBI figures show more than half of all religious bias crimes targeted Jews and according to the American Jewish Committee, nearly one in four American Jews say they have faced antisemitism over the past year. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Holly Huffnangle the U.S. director for combating antisemitism at the American Jewish Committee to discuss International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Jan. 28, 2022

