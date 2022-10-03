IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    At least 125 dead, 320 injured at Indonesian soccer match

At least 125 dead, 320 injured at Indonesian soccer match

At least 125 people are dead and more than 320 are left injured after a stampede at a soccer match in Indonesia. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has the details. Warning: Some viewers may find the following images hard to watch. Oct. 3, 2022

