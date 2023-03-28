IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

At least 39 killed in fire at migrant center in Juarez, Mexico

02:22

Officials in Mexico say at least 39 people were killed and dozens more injured after a fire broke out at a Juarez migrant center near the U.S. border. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. March 28, 2023

