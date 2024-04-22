IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Attorneys present opening statements in Trump hush money trial
April 22, 2024
    Attorneys present opening statements in Trump hush money trial

Attorneys present opening statements in Trump hush money trial

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense presented their opening arguments in the hush money criminal trial against former President Trump. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian reports from outside the New York courthouse on what was presented and the first witness expected to testify.April 22, 2024

    Attorneys present opening statements in Trump hush money trial

