Joshua Johnson examines the different ways how Black history has been told through generations, and how even today, the methods continue to meet challenges throughout America. Special guest: actor and director LeVar Burton, on the 45th anniversary of Roots, considered the ultimate story of Black history, and was groundbreaking for its time.Feb. 25, 2022
Black History Now
