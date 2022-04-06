IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Covid relief bill stalls amid dispute over immigration policy

    02:57
    CDC director says no downside to second Covid booster amid confusion over fourth shot

    03:59
    Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59

  • Can health care workers ever fully recover from the Covid pandemic?

    04:01

  • Survivor of 1,000 foot fall from Alaskan mountain shares story

    03:58

  • Biden administration to extend freeze student loan payments

    02:50

  • Breaking down Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

    03:25

  • How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine

    04:20

  • Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point

    06:09

  • American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online

    09:42

  • NYC employee fired after crashing Mayor Adam's press conference

    03:36

  • Oklahoma house passes near total abortion ban

    03:38

  • El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

    02:48

  • Deadly storm system slams south

    02:24

  • Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

    03:06

  • Soldier surprises children in school after year in Iraq 

    01:56

  • Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee

    03:46

  • Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting

    02:52

  • Obama: Biden 'going even further' to improve Affordable Care Act

    02:29

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

NBC News NOW

CDC director says no downside to second Covid booster amid confusion over fourth shot

03:59

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky laid out her agency’s guidance for who should and should not receive a second Covid-19 vaccine booster, saying there’s no downside to getting a fourth shot and that the omicron variant counts a “natural boost.” NBC News’ Erika Edwards breaks down her exclusive interview with the CDC director. April 6, 2022

