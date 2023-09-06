IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
China's Great Wall severely damaged by workers

00:26

A part of China’s Great Wall was severely damaged by two construction workers using an excavator. Officers detained a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.Sept. 6, 2023

