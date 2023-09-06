China's Great Wall severely damaged by workers

- Now Playing
China's Great Wall severely damaged by workers00:26
- UP NEXT
New Covid variant drives up Covid cases around U.S.03:26
How expiring pandemic federal funding for childcare will affect parents, kids03:56
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty to 20 articles of impeachment03:00
L.A. Dodgers pitcher arrested on suspicion of domestic violence00:22
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
Electric Zoo festival shuts down early after weekend of chaos02:51
California store owner fights off burglar during attempted robbery01:36
Burning Man attendees able to leave after days of being stranded02:09
DeSantis won't meet with Biden in Florida after Hurricane Idalia04:14
Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case00:26
Texas leads U.S. in renewable energy sources04:12
15-year-old has a mission to ask 2024 presidential candidates tough questions04:26
Mississippi's public defender system in crisis as some wait years for court-appointed lawyer04:50
Fatal stabbing at Fulton County Jail kills 1, leaves multiple injured04:13
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 207:07
Nordstrom becomes latest retail closure to hit San Francisco01:58
Students at center of Ron DeSantis' college culture war say emotions swirl on first day04:05
One faculty member killed in UNC shooting01:23
Arizona woman saves herself from kidnapper with post-it note02:55
- Now Playing
China's Great Wall severely damaged by workers00:26
- UP NEXT
New Covid variant drives up Covid cases around U.S.03:26
How expiring pandemic federal funding for childcare will affect parents, kids03:56
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty to 20 articles of impeachment03:00
L.A. Dodgers pitcher arrested on suspicion of domestic violence00:22
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
Play All