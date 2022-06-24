IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07

  • America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

    01:23

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:01

  • Harris: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is a 'health care crisis'

    05:25

  • WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations

    01:19

  • How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?

    02:48

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Watch: Demonstrators react outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:22

  • How abortion access will now vary from state to state

    01:58

  • Full remarks: Biden speaks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:45

  • 'Roe is on the ballot': Biden appeals to voters after Supreme Court decision

    01:58

  • 'Keep all protests peaceful': Biden says Supreme Court decision must not be final word on abortion rights

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

05:57

A Colorado doctor who runs a clinic offering late-term abortions says he expects an influx of new patients due to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez visited the clinic and spoke to a former patient who turned to the practice when she needed the procedure. June 24, 2022

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07

  • America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All