IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congress averts looming shutdown after passage of short-term funding bill
March 1, 202401:38
  • Now Playing

    Congress averts looming shutdown after passage of short-term funding bill

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown

    01:40

  • Congress likely averts shutdown while members throw insults – and nearly hands – at colleagues

    05:57

  • How Democrats saved House Speaker Mike Johnson’s spending bill

    04:32

  • House will vote on its short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

    02:45

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes plan to keep government open as shutdown deadline nears

    01:32

  • Countdown to a government shutdown begins with deadline one week away

    01:08

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker

    02:06

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill to keep government open

    02:58

  • House Speaker McCarthy braces for response from members of his party after spending bill passes

    01:56

  • House passes 45-day spending bill to avoid government shutdown; bill now in the Senate

    02:10

  • Government shutdown may threaten air travel, national parks and more

    02:20

  • Full Murray: Dianne Feinstein showed 'guts and courage' when she took on the CIA

    05:54

  • Full Good: 'Everything is on the table to hold the speaker accountable' in shutdown negotiations

    09:22

  • How a government shutdown could impact air travel

    02:35

  • Government shutdown appears likely with no deal in sight

    02:13

  • Full Panel: Many moderate Republicans don’t want to be ‘on the record’ on Biden impeachment

    08:08

  • House GOP launches impeachment inquiry into Biden as Democrats keep attention on shutdown

    03:16

  • Government shutdown inches closer with little progress on Capitol Hill

    04:55

  • As shutdown looms, GOP congresswoman from military-heavy district is ‘glass half-full’ on a deal

    07:24

NBC News NOW

Congress averts looming shutdown after passage of short-term funding bill

01:38

The House and Senate passed a continuing resolution to avoid a potential government shutdown, sending the short-term funding bill to President Joe Biden's desk for signage.March 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Congress averts looming shutdown after passage of short-term funding bill

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown

    01:40

  • Congress likely averts shutdown while members throw insults – and nearly hands – at colleagues

    05:57

  • How Democrats saved House Speaker Mike Johnson’s spending bill

    04:32

  • House will vote on its short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

    02:45

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes plan to keep government open as shutdown deadline nears

    01:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All