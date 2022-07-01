IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

04:16

While the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left many women with questions about their rights, their bodies and their future, it’s also leading some men to reconsider their own plans by getting a vasectomy. Urologist Dr. Douglas Stein joins News NOW to explain how men are reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling and whether the demographic of patients has changed since the decision was announced. July 1, 2022

