IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Excitement grows in Paris with 100 days to the Olympics
April 18, 202406:17
  • Now Playing

    Excitement grows in Paris with 100 days to the Olympics

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Unprecedented flooding soaks Dubai

    02:54

  • Indonesian officials warn of tsunami after volcano erupts

    02:56

  • With 100 days go to, Paris gears up for Summer Olympics

    01:29

  • At least 11,000 evacuated after Indonesia volcano erupts

    00:39

  • How Israel plans to retaliate against Iran strikes as Western nations brace for wider war

    03:19

  • WATCH: Cat clings to car door to escape Dubai flooding

    00:50

  • Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault

    03:07

  • Video shows Ukrainian city of Chernihiv under attack from Russian missiles

    01:14

  • Grief and despair as women, children and people seeking refuge in southern Gaza are killed

    01:58

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41

  • Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

    01:31

  • Dubai residents use boat to navigate flooded streets

    01:16

  • Safety for aid in Gaza is an ‘ongoing problem,’ says humanitarian executive

    05:29

  • Video shows Copenhagen's historic stock exchange engulfed in flames

    01:15

  • White House tries to prevent a wider war in the Mideast

    02:01

  • Israel's military vows military response after Iran attack

    02:59

  • Iranian strikes were meant as a ‘cease and desist message’ to Israel, says Middle East expert

    08:30

  • Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service

    01:11

  • Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill

    00:38

NBC News NOW

Excitement grows in Paris with 100 days to the Olympics

06:17

With just 100 days to go until the 2024 Olympics begin in Paris, preparations are full speed ahead in the city of light. NBC's Keir Simmons shares a preview.April 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Excitement grows in Paris with 100 days to the Olympics

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Unprecedented flooding soaks Dubai

    02:54

  • Indonesian officials warn of tsunami after volcano erupts

    02:56

  • With 100 days go to, Paris gears up for Summer Olympics

    01:29

  • At least 11,000 evacuated after Indonesia volcano erupts

    00:39

  • How Israel plans to retaliate against Iran strikes as Western nations brace for wider war

    03:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All