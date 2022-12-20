IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Cybercom lawyer says Americans are extremely vulnerable to foreign cyber attacks 

In an NBC News exclusive, Ken Dilanian has a rare look inside the U.S. Cyber Command whose mission is to protect the country against foreign cyber intrusions and to use cyber weapons against adversaries when necessary. Recently, one of their former top lawyers revealed just how vulnerable Americans are when it comes to these attacks.Dec. 20, 2022

