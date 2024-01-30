IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

    Protesters angered at resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City

  • Coveted Latino voters get familiar ally in fight against disinformation

  • Deadly roof collapse at Mexican church leaves dozens killed or injured

  • Behind the racial disparities in New York City's public schools

  • Virginia home to the largest Bolivian population in the U.S.

  • Family of Latino man fatally struck after encounter with deputies speak out

  • North Carolina police seek driver who struck migrant workers with SUV

  • Calls for change follow Florida farmworker's suspected heat death

  • 16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

  • New York makes history with first Latino NYPD commissioner

  • Inside a Detroit couple's effort to foster classical musicians of color

  • Los Angeles apologizes for Zoot Suit Riots 80 years later

  • California investigating Florida ties to alleged migrant dumping

  • Truck driver arrested following deadly Oregon crash

  • Two NYU students killed in Puerto Rico shooting

  • A day of remembrance: The history of Cinco de Mayo

  • New lawsuit targets California police involved in racist text probe

  • U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration

  • ‘Bad Cinderella’ stars on inspiring others through Broadway

Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

Hundreds took to the streets in Mexico City to protest against the return of bullfighting after the country's Supreme Court reversed a nearly two-year suspension on the sport. NBC News' Steven Romo reports that in the midst of the growing pushback, others see its benefit. Jan. 30, 2024

