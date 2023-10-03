House fails to block vote on ousting McCarthy

Sarah Cooper shares viral fame, debut memoir 'Foolish'05:56
- Now Playing
House fails to block vote on ousting McCarthy01:42
- UP NEXT
Jury selection begins in former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried's trial02:47
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges02:57
Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial04:54
Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy04:07
'Cop City' activists upset over new Atlanta police facility02:56
Michigan school shooter may face life without parole01:40
Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency04:37
Voicemail is out? New rules for proper phone call etiquette04:54
What a government shutdown could mean for you02:47
Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 8200:58
Police: Suspect was being tracked prior to Baltimore murder03:33
Senate Banking Committee advances marijuana financing bill02:20
Philadelphia police arrest at least 30 people after looting02:26
Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery charges02:24
Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign02:41
Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line05:01
Huawei launches new smartphone series, raising questions in the U.S.02:31
Veterans Affairs faces staffing shortages ahead of government shutdown03:03
FTC files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon02:06
Underground heat from climate change could cause cities to sink02:21
Use these travel hacks to save money this holiday season02:05
Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges03:23
Former U.N. climate chief: Exclude fossil fuel firms from climate talks02:24
Lawsuits claim Baton Rouge police department beat detainees in 'torture warehouse'02:47
Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges02:57
UAW strikes to expand to 38 additional locations amid layoffs02:35
Designer claims in new lawsuit that Lizzo's team was mocked and bullied02:16
Whistleblowers say lack of oversight led to migrant children working unsafe jobs03:54
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to return their two children to England00:49
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp.04:13
Study suggests suppressing negative thoughts may be good for mental health01:37
Merrick Garland spars with House Judiciary over Jan. 6 and Hunter Biden02:41
White House announces free Covid tests to be available by mail again02:39
Jury seated in trial for two officers in the death of Elijah McClain02:22
How climate change is impacting home insurance premiums02:41
California removing dams along Klamath River to restore wildlife03:29
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged02:48
FDA rejects needle-free alternative to EpiPen02:17
Sarah Cooper shares viral fame, debut memoir 'Foolish'05:56
- Now Playing
House fails to block vote on ousting McCarthy01:42
- UP NEXT
Jury selection begins in former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried's trial02:47
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges02:57
Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial04:54
Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy04:07
Play All