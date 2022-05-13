IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How Brazilian bull rider Jose Vitor Leme has taken over the sport

04:02

NBC News’ Morgan Chesky is in Texas with 25-year-old Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian bull rider who was once a rising soccer star and is now on his way to winning his third world bull riding title. May 13, 2022

