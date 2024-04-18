IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside Iran's arsenal after attack on Israel
April 18, 202401:40
    Inside Iran's arsenal after attack on Israel

Inside Iran's arsenal after attack on Israel

01:40

Iran launched more than 300 retaliatory drones and missiles on Israel in response to Israel's suspected attack on its consulate in Syria. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz breaks down what we know about Iran's weaponry. April 18, 2024

