Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign

Hallie Jackson NOW - December 28 | NBC News NOW01:40:13
Health authorities across globe issue warnings about rise of fake Ozempic03:02
- Now Playing
Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign03:01
- UP NEXT
An interfaith conversation: Jewish and Muslim women discuss Israel-Hamas war07:21
Hallie Jackson NOW - December 27 | NBC News NOW01:35:27
New York Times sues OpenAI over copyright infringement03:35
House Committees demand White House provide documents on Hunter Biden02:43
Author on Black America has hope, if U.S. looks to the past for answers05:49
Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?05:01
Biden to issue pardons for certain marijuana offenses02:03
How Houthi militant attacks in Red Sea threaten global supply chain02:48
Orange juice prices historically high after crop producer slammed by weather and disease02:18
NBC investigates how HCA hospitals put profits before patients07:01
Window covering cords responsible for hundreds of child deaths over the years03:43
Police officers found not guilty on all counts in death of Tacoma man01:50
Hallie Jackson NOW - December 20 | NBC News NOW01:42:07
Black Texas teen fights school suspension: ‘Why should I cut my hair for education?’04:22
Explaining Section 3 of the 14th Amendment02:46
How cognitive warfare could influence Taiwan’s presidential election03:31
Conspiracy theories and sexist beliefs on display at GOP youth convention05:38
Hallie Jackson NOW - December 28 | NBC News NOW01:40:13
Health authorities across globe issue warnings about rise of fake Ozempic03:02
- Now Playing
Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign03:01
- UP NEXT
An interfaith conversation: Jewish and Muslim women discuss Israel-Hamas war07:21
Hallie Jackson NOW - December 27 | NBC News NOW01:35:27
New York Times sues OpenAI over copyright infringement03:35
Play All