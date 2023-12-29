IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 28 | NBC News NOW

    01:40:13

  • Health authorities across globe issue warnings about rise of fake Ozempic

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    An interfaith conversation: Jewish and Muslim women discuss Israel-Hamas war

    07:21

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 27 | NBC News NOW

    01:35:27

  • New York Times sues OpenAI over copyright infringement

    03:35

  • House Committees demand White House provide documents on Hunter Biden

    02:43

  • Author on Black America has hope, if U.S. looks to the past for answers

    05:49

  • Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?

    05:01

  • Biden to issue pardons for certain marijuana offenses

    02:03

  • How Houthi militant attacks in Red Sea threaten global supply chain

    02:48

  • Orange juice prices historically high after crop producer slammed by weather and disease

    02:18

  • NBC investigates how HCA hospitals put profits before patients 

    07:01

  • Window covering cords responsible for hundreds of child deaths over the years

    03:43

  • Police officers found not guilty on all counts in death of Tacoma man

    01:50

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 20 | NBC News NOW

    01:42:07

  • Black Texas teen fights school suspension: ‘Why should I cut my hair for education?’

    04:22

  • Explaining Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

    02:46

  • How cognitive warfare could influence Taiwan’s presidential election 

    03:31

  • Conspiracy theories and sexist beliefs on display at GOP youth convention

    05:38

NBC News NOW

Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign

03:01

Iranians are taking to the streets dancing in a viral moment ignited on social media that is defying their government. DJ Sonami said “it’s a great feeling” to make people so joyful. Dec. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 28 | NBC News NOW

    01:40:13

  • Health authorities across globe issue warnings about rise of fake Ozempic

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    An interfaith conversation: Jewish and Muslim women discuss Israel-Hamas war

    07:21

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 27 | NBC News NOW

    01:35:27

  • New York Times sues OpenAI over copyright infringement

    03:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All