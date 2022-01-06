IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with investigation 

02:31

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol wants Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with its investigation as new claims suggests Hannity may have had prior knowledge before the attack. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports.Jan. 6, 2022

