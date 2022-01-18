Kentucky candle factory destroyed in tornado closes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a tornado last month will not reopen. About 500 employees will be permanently laid off while the other half will shift to a nearby plant that is expected to open soon. Jan. 18, 2022

