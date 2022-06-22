IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    LGBTQ community asks for answers in the death of Julio Ramirez

    04:40
    Chicago police update foot chase policy in wake of shootings

    01:30

  • Jurors find Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing 16-year-old in 1975

    00:24

  • Former energy executive charged in connection to environmental activist's murder

    03:12

  • ‘I was elated’: Huth speaks out after Cosby sexual assault verdict

    02:03

  • Louisiana police officers acquitted of negligent homicide

    02:27

  • California man accused of targeting home with anti-Asian graffiti

    02:04

  • Colorado hikers held at gunpoint, leashed during kidnapping

    01:41

  • British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

    02:38

  • Florida men charged after attacking teens, damaging car for speeding

    01:56

  • Former Massachusetts teacher accused of assaulting young girls

    01:17

  • Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

    02:36

  • At least 2 killed, 1 injured in Alabama church shooting

    01:33

  • Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • At least 1 killed, 2 injured in Alabama church shooting

    01:18

  • Trial begins for man accused in murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

    01:45

  • Anna Sorokin gives interview from inside ICE detention facility

    06:47

  • Grand Rapids police officer involved in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya fired

    01:51

  • Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars

    02:48

LGBTQ community asks for answers in the death of Julio Ramirez

04:40

Earlier this month, hundreds gathered in Times Square to call attention to the mysterious death of Julio Ramirez, a social worker who was found dead in a taxi cab after a night out in New York City. NBC News’ Jay Valle reports on how many people wonder if Ramirez's death could be linked to a hate crime. June 22, 2022

