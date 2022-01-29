IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Moderna starts clinical trials for HIV vaccine

06:35

Moderna began clinical trials for an HIV vaccine and like the Covid-19 vaccine, it uses mRNA technology to teach cells how to fight the virus. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Dr. Robert Fullilove, a professor of socio-medical sciences and associate dean of community affairs at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, to discuss the fight against HIV. Jan. 29, 2022

