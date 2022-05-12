New film tells story of how Reddit users caused GameStop stock to surge

A new film co-produced by NBC News Studios and ZCDC Films is profiling how Reddit users managed to take over Wall Street by purchasing stock in GameStop, causing share prices to skyrocket to 1,700 percent. Reddit user and one of the people featured in the film, Alisha B. Woods, joins News NOW to discuss what made her initially invest in GameStop and what she hopes people take away from her experience. May 12, 2022