  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

    03:00

  • Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour

    03:15
    New Jersey family sues funeral home for $50 million for putting wrong body in casket

    02:21
    New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

    02:38

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point

    02:00

  • Rock star Aimee Mann turns to visual art to combat migraines

    02:07

  • Gun company CEOs testify before Congress following multiple mass shootings

    01:57

  • Heat wave in the Pacific Northwest brings record temperatures

    01:03

  • Hawaii couple accused of being Russian spies after stealing babies' identities

    02:21

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

    00:37

  • Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues

    02:44

  • Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states

    02:56

  • What the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could mean for the economy

    02:23

  • Democrats race to pass several major bills before August recess

    04:29

  • Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach

    00:34

  • Breaking down the use of art as criminal evidence in court

    08:44

  • Businesses introduce company-wide holidays to avoid employee burnout

    03:54

  • Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport

    03:13

  • Raising Cane's CEO buys lottery tickets for employees

    01:53

  • 102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers

    01:29

NBC News NOW

New Jersey family sues funeral home for $50 million for putting wrong body in casket

02:21

A New Jersey family is suing a funeral home for $50 million alleging that they switched the body of their 93-year-old mother with a stranger. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the family became suspicious when the woman in the casket appeared to be 20 years younger and had her own teeth while their mother wore dentures. July 28, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

