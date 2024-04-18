IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New report details communications issues in Maui wildfire response
April 18, 202402:33
    New report details communications issues in Maui wildfire response

New report details communications issues in Maui wildfire response

02:33

A new 400-page report reveals key details in the response to the deadly wildfires that caused massive destruction in Maui. As NBC's Steve Patterson explains, breakdowns in communication between Maui's mayor and top state and local officials made it more difficult to understand how serious the situation was, but does not give a cause to the fire.April 18, 2024

