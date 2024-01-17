Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

- Now Playing
Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid02:26
- UP NEXT
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized following abdominal surgery01:34
King Charles III will receive treatment for an enlarged prostate01:18
Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit00:55
Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader03:04
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim02:15
Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access03:10
Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen03:10
Dr. Martin Luther King III on why volunteering serves his father’s legacy04:23
Dangerously cold Arctic blast blankets the U.S.03:55
DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter02:39
Nearly 46 million Americans face winter weather alerts03:37
Weekend forecast: Wind, snow, ice and rain to affect millions01:45
The FAA is boosting oversight of Boeing aircraft assembly03:39
Millions face blizzard conditions as winter storm grows02:51
This artificial intelligence robot handwrites letters for you02:23
New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content04:02
Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted01:52
Patriots coach Bill Belichick steps down, shares gratitude for team02:04
'It cannot happen again': FAA launches Boeing investigation02:15
- Now Playing
Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid02:26
- UP NEXT
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized following abdominal surgery01:34
King Charles III will receive treatment for an enlarged prostate01:18
Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit00:55
Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader03:04
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim02:15
Play All