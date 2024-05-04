IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Report claims CBP smartphone app leaves migrants vulnerable
May 4, 202402:55
NBC News NOW

Report claims CBP smartphone app leaves migrants vulnerable

02:55

Migrants who are waiting in Mexico for an asylum appointment are being left vulnerable by a federally run smartphone app, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley explains that the app was meant to expedite asylum claims but may instead put migrants in the hands of cartels. May 4, 2024

