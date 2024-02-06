IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Report on Biden classified documents to be released in coming days

Report on Biden classified documents to be released in coming days

The Justice Department is set to release its special counsel report on the classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and office. Criminal chargers are not expected in the matter, as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell explains.Feb. 6, 2024

