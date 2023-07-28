IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices

Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices

After losing his leg to bone cancer when he was 15 years old, runner Alex Parra learned he couldn't afford a specialized $35,000 prosthetic leg. To raise awareness about the high prices for prosthesis, Alex chose to run the San Francisco marathon on crutches and joined News NOW to speak about his experience.July 28, 2023

